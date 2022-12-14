Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.99. 966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
