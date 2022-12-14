Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.99. 966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cosan by 302.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Cosan by 154.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 458,743 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Cosan by 25.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,221,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 445,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

