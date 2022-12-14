WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,942 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.