PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.96

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 240763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PG&E Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

