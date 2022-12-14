Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,797.00

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,797 ($34.31) and last traded at GBX 2,302.50 ($28.25), with a volume of 5221415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,286 ($28.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.51) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.28).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.39. The company has a market cap of £163.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 495.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

