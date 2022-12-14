Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 5.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Autohome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

