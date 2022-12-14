Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 5.6%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 80,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,365,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.