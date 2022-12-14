Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 12%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) traded down 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.71. 14,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,813,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 746,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 451,701 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

