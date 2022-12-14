Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 26,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 114,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,236. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Partners news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $158,923 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

