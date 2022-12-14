AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 3.9%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 9.34 and last traded at 9.27. Approximately 2,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AvidXchange by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

