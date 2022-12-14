NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 3.8% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.19. 8,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,213,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at $114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.8% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,696,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

