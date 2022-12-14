Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.18. 11,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

