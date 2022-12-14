Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.18. 11,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Manchester United Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Read More
