Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Up 5%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

