AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AULRF)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.