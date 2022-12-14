AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

