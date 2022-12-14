Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.55.
About Tenaz Energy
