Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.55.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.