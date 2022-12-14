GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.18. 5,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,655,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

GDS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

