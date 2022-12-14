Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 7.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 117,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,974,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
