Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 7.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 117,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,974,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

