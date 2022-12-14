DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 4.2% Higher

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.57. 17,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,555,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.76 and a beta of -0.16.

DHT Announces Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -799.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in DHT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

