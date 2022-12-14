Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.99. Approximately 10,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 606.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

