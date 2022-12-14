Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 8.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 47,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,330,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $840.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.27.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
