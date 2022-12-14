Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Novonix Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter valued at $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

