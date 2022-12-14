Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 7,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 991,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $854.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $484,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

