Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 4.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 12,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,459,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

