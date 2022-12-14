Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31. 6,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 168,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass Therapeutics news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.