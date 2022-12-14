Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
