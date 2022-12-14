Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

