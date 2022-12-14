Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 81.0% in November

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

