Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Copco Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.06.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Stories

