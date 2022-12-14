Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atlas Copco Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.29.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.