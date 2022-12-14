Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

