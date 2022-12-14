Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in November

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.