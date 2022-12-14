Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in November

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

