Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Expands By 115.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advantest Price Performance

ATEYY opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Advantest has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

