Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the November 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ATDRY stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.48) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.48) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 635 ($7.79) in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.29.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

