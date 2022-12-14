Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 964.3%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 964.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ASTVF stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

