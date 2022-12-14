Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 82,347 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $325.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 156.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
