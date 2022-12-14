Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 82,347 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $325.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 156.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 470.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

