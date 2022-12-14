Terrence R. Curtin Sells 31,396 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

