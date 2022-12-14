Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

