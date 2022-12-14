Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

See Also

