ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,073.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.