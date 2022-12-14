ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,073.0 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
ams-OSRAM stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
