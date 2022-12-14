Stanley M. Bergman Sells 54,216 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

