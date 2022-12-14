Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:AUSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:AUSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

See Also

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

