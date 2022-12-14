DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DASH opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $159.64.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
