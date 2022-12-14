DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DASH opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

