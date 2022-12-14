Thomas Carter Sells 10,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NXST opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $178.67.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 104.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

