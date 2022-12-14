Shaun Noll Acquires 3,469,641 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) Director Shaun Noll acquired 3,469,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

