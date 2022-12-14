Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 41,500 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TOL opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

