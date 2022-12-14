Sue Main Sells 9,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $420.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.