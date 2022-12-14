DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DASH stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
