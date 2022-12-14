DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 47,093 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.