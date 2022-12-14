ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

