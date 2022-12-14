Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Acquires $1,049,000.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $6,900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.