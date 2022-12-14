N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

