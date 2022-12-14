DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Shaun Noll Acquires 3,469,641 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) Director Shaun Noll purchased 3,469,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,928,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DRTT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 160.42% and a negative net margin of 37.69%.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.
