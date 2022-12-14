Brian F. Sullivan Buys 260,869 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) CEO Brian F. Sullivan purchased 260,869 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Celcuity Price Performance
CELC stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
