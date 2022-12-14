Brian F. Sullivan Buys 260,869 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) CEO Brian F. Sullivan purchased 260,869 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CELC stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

