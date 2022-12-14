ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in November

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,245,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 2,253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 830.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

